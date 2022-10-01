Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $357,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CNTB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 156,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $24.70.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
