Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $15.25 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.6% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,736,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.19 and its 200 day moving average is $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

