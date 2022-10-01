Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.26. 897,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,361. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.27.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

