Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.68. 837,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,636. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

