Contentos (COS) Hits Market Cap of $24.55 Million

Contentos (COS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $24.55 million and $2.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,291.96 or 1.00003980 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064758 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002996 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005500 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065257 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082999 BTC.
Contentos Profile
COS is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,921,624,416 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,552,960 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Contentos
