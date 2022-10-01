Contrasting ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of ICON Public shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 2.77% 10.54% 4.91% bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $5.48 billion 2.73 $153.18 million $2.52 72.93 bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ICON Public and bioAffinity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ICON Public and bioAffinity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 3 7 0 2.70 bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICON Public currently has a consensus price target of $271.89, indicating a potential upside of 47.94%. Given ICON Public’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ICON Public is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Summary

ICON Public beats bioAffinity Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It offers clinical development services, including early development, patient recruitment and retention, strategy and analytics, late phase research, data and technology solution, and consulting and analytics services. The company's clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, clinical research and laboratory services, project management, site monitoring and management services, data management, biostatistics and programming, medical writing and publishing, medical affair, endpoint adjudication/data monitoring committees, pharmacovigilance, interactive response technologies, clinical supplies management, strategic regulatory, medical communication, and consulting and advisory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

