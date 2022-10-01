Convex CRV Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $246.25 Million (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Convex CRV has a total market cap of $246.25 million and $12,493.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Convex CRV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Convex CRV Profile

Convex CRV launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 283,284,004 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Convex CRV is www.convexfinance.com.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex CRV using one of the exchanges listed above.

