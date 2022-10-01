Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

COO traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.90. 400,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $262.91 and a 1-year high of $435.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

