Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.90. 400,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $262.91 and a 1 year high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Cooper Companies by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cooper Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

