CoPuppy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26,783.00 (CP)

CoPuppy (CP) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. CoPuppy has a market cap of $20,134.91 and approximately $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoPuppy coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CoPuppy

CoPuppy’s launch date was July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 57,236,605 coins and its circulating supply is 55,986,605 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoPuppy’s official website is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index.

Buying and Selling CoPuppy

According to CryptoCompare, “CoPuppy is a dapp process deployed in Binance smart chain, friendly and open to developers, which makes it possible to be compatible with mainstream and innovative DeFi products. Copupy supports multiple types of original DEFI applications, it can help developers and users experience a new NFT experience. In CoPuppy, NFT is not only a collection, but also a decentralized and non-fungible application of games, loan protocol, cross-chain protocol and DEX. CP(CoPuppy Token) is the token for Copupy platform. Burning CP can obtain the NFTs with exclusive copyright and participate in the ecological construction of the platform. CP is the only block chain platform that uses NFTs to replace the equity of token governance. Users holding CP can experience DEFI’s innovative finance, games, movies, music, video games, streaming media and a series of “Build By Puppy” to form a unique NFTs in the open network of Binance Smart Chain, and complete ecological governance. CoPuppy Innovatively introduced collection, game and financial concepts, NFT collections are of inestimable value, games introduced a deflation model, and improved the scalability of NFT through financial lending.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoPuppy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoPuppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

