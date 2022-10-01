Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 573,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 493,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $3,126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 913,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 313,976 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Price Performance

NASDAQ CRZN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.93. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,791. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.93.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Company Profile

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.