Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.65

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.69 million and a P/E ratio of -13.92.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

