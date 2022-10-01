COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,492,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the August 31st total of 17,777,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,876.4 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $1.11 during midday trading on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.