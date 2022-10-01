Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is KPCB XIV Associates LLC’s Largest Position

KPCB XIV Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Coursera makes up about 38.2% of KPCB XIV Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KPCB XIV Associates LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $65,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of COUR opened at $10.78 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,350,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,086,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,350,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,086,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,786 over the last three months.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

