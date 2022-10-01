Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.70

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 251438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COVTY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Covestro AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

