CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $328.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.