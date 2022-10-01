CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 30,490 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises about 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $18,259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

