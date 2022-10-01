CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71.

