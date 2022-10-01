CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 12,553 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 66,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 48.49%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.