CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 59.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 32,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.67 and a 200 day moving average of $187.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.