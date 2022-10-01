CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.