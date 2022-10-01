CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

