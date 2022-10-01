CRA Financial Services LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $328.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

