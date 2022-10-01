CRA Financial Services LLC Has $608,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNOV. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BNOV opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $33.12.

