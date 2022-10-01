CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $918,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

