CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

