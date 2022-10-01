CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $38.82 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09.

