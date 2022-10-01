CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,775 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $26,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 662,065 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $19,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 345,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 306,610 shares during the last quarter.

PJAN opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

