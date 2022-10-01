Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €37.94 ($38.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.44. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52 week high of €131.50 ($134.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of -8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

