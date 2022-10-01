Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHBH opened at $54.20 on Friday. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

