Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHBH opened at $54.20 on Friday. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18.
About Croghan Bancshares
