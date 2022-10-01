CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Reaches $0.0008

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $775,309.00 and approximately $748,923.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004616 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.08 or 0.01623779 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00034789 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon (ZOON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 980,658,965 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoZoon’s official website is cryptozoon.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.