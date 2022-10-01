CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

CSL Trading Down 1.5 %

CSLLY stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.24.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

