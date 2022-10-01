CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $31.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

