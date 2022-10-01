CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.46

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.46 and last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 63517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0723 dividend. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

