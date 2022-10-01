Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

