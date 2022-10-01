Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

