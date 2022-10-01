Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,794 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $148.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

