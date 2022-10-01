Culbertson A N & Co Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

