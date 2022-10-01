Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 2,268 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

