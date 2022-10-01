Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $92.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

