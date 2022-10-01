Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.51. The company had a trading volume of 978,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

