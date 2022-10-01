CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

