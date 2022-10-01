CyberFi Token (CFi) Hits Market Cap of $396,005.43

CyberFi Token (CFi) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, CyberFi Token has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. CyberFi Token has a market cap of $396,005.43 and $14,420.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberFi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,287.25 or 0.99993520 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064787 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00065170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082885 BTC.

CyberFi Token Profile

CFI is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,185,000 coins. The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech. CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

