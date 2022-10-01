Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Tops $33.09 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $869,774.09 and $7,909.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $33.09 or 0.00171540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003120 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010963 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00169184 BTC.
Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile
Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.
Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
