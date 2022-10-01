CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 894,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 135,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.45. 201,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,244. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $95.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

