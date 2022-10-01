DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

DALS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,053. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 767,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

