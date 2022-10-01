Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.41 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.41 billion and $415.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dai Coin Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,407,575,894 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com/en. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

