Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of EPA BN opened at €48.57 ($49.56) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($73.60). The company’s 50-day moving average is €52.14 and its 200 day moving average is €53.09.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

