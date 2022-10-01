DATA (DTA) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

DATA (DTA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. DATA has a market capitalization of $49,678.00 and $183,954.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DATA

DATA launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 1,314,940,479 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

DATA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol.Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

