Davis Rea LTD. Sells 4,229 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,349.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.3% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

